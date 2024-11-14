Nursing and midwife trainees have threatened to vote against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) due to allowances owed them

The Union of Trainee Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UTNMG) has threatened to vote out the governing New Patriotic Party in the December 7 polls if their allowances are not paid immediately.

According to the Union, the government’s failure to pay them 19 months' worth of allowances amidst increasing inflation has placed them in a tough financial situation.

The trainee nurses say the Akufo-Addo government's refusal to pay their arrears is economic justice.

The group said the government’s neglect of their plight has left them no choice but to side with the opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the upcoming elections.

Their warning was contained in a press statement issued by the President of the Union of Trainee Nurses and Midwives, Ghana, Immortal Robert Agbeti, on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

The group said it would not countenance any more failed promises concerning the payment of their allowances from the government anymore.

The union further stated that the government’s refusal to pay the allowances is an act of economic injustice and a betrayal of their trust.

The union referred to Dr Bawmuia’s promise to maintain and ensure prompt payment of the trainee allowances if he is elected President prevailing situation demonstrates otherwise.

The union also raised issues about the allowance disparities between teacher trainees and nursing trainees.

The union’s President, Agbeti, said the disparity in allowance was an affront to fairness and equity and must be addressed.

He also used the opportunity to raise concerns about the steep fees being charged at the nursing training colleges.

He noted that most students struggle to pay the school fees and other auxiliary fees.

The union’s President urged the government to immediately take steps to address these issues to ease the burden on trainee students.

Mahama promises sustainable jobs for trainees

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Mahama has urged trainee nurses to focus on securing stable employment rather than relying on allowances.

He also emphasised the importance of creating sustainable job opportunities for healthcare professionals in Ghana.

Addressing some trainee nurses on August 10, Citi News reported that Mahama stressed that long-term employment was more beneficial than temporary allowances.

He assured them that his administration would prioritise job creation within the healthcare sector to ensure that nurses and other healthcare workers have stable and rewarding careers.

