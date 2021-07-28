Ghanaian rapper Amerado says he started keeping his dreadlocks after his girlfriend left him and he was broken-hearted

He said the hair is now a symbol of strength to him and it is his most valued body part

Amerado also opened up about how his mother feared he would turn out to be a starving-rapper

Ghanaian rapper Amerado, legally known as Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, has revealed in an interview on the Mahyeasea show that his former girlfriend who broke up with him is the inspiration behind his dreadlocks.

The talented young man explained that the hair has now become a symbol of perseverance and endurance to him.

''I look at the rasta and I’m reminded to never give up,'' he said.

Amerado added that his rasta is the most cherished part of his body and it’s not for fun.

The young rapper revealed that he holds nothing against his ex-girlfriend for leaving him and if anything, he perfectly understands why she decided to go because everyone wants something better for themselves and he had nothing to give her as of then.

The rapper said the lady has been commenting on his post from time to time.

A mother's fear

Delving more into his background, Amerado revealed that, he had to quit working at the hospital because he realised the love he had for music and it was something he wanted to take on full time.

He said his mother was not in favour of pursuing music because of her fear that he might become a starving artiste.

Amerado mentioned he hasn’t regretted taking that decision.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that award-winning television personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, famed as Delay has said she cannot marry rapper Amerado due to the huge gap between their ages.

While interviewing the Y33te Nsem singer on her Delay Show, the TV show host indicated that the police would even worry her should she decide to marry Amerado.

Prior to this discussion, Amerado was speaking on how he was focused on his craft and was not going to allow any distractions until he makes it big.

