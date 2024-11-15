Maali, the newest baby mama of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, showed the romantic side of the musician after she delivered a baby girl

She shared pictures on her Instagram page of her well-decorated ward with flowers, balloons and gifts from Shatta Wale

The photos melted the hearts of many social media users, who also gushed over Maali's beautiful face without makeup

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Maali, the newest baby mama of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, shared heartwarming pictures of her well-decorated delivery room.

Shatta Wale decorates Maali's delivery room with balloons, flowers and gifts. Image Credit: @maali_maali_j and @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale decorates Maali's delivery room

Maali took to her Instagram page to share beautiful pictures of her well-decorated ward after delivering a child.

In the caption, Shatta Wale's baby mama noted that bringing a child into the world was the beginning of a beautiful journey.

She noted that the journey began when her daughter entered the world and breathed her first breath.

Maali concluded her sweet message by saying that she and Shatta Wale loved her endlessly.

"A beautiful journey 🙏🏻begins with your first breath my sweet girl👧We love you endlessly 💖."

Maali's photos from the hospital.

Reactions to Maali's pose delivery photos

Congratulatory messages filled the comment section of Maali's Instagram post. Others also talked about how gorgeous she looked without makeup.

The exciting messages fans left in Maali's comment section are below:

albbyminaj said:

"Congratulations my love ❤️"

deborahasiedu381 said:

"Maali please don't worry yourself with makeup anymore,you are naturally beautiful 😍❤️,a big congrats sis"

trega_gh said:

"Sm fans gather here our baby is here 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌"

helentetteh said:

"Congratulations, you look beautiful for someone who just had a child🙌❤️❤️"

naema.lee said:

"Of course, you are pretty without makeup but the makeup dea its a must for the everyday gurrrl.Congrats chica"

valeriamougo said:

"Congratulations mali ❤️❤️❤️ she so beautiful 😻"

Michy addresses Shatta Wale's claims about her

YEN.com.gh reported that Michy, one of dancehall musician Shatta Wale's baby mamas, spoke about his claims about her not being appreciative during their relationship.

She questioned whether another woman would have dated the dancehall musician for as long as she did. Michy talked about her upcoming documentary that would talk about everything about her life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh