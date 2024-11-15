Abu Trica, in a video, was spotted partying with singer S3fa and others at a recent event in the Ace Nightclub

The Swedru businessman took out GH₵5 notes and sprayed them towards S3fa's direction while partying

The video of Abu Trica spraying GH₵5 notes at the event in the nightclub triggered many reactions online

Swedu-based businessman Abu Trica caught the attention of online users after a video of him partying with singer S3fa and others at a nightclub surfaced.

Swedru businessman Abu Trica sprays GH₵5 notes as he parties with S3fa and others in a nightclub. Photo source: @abu.trica.9 and @s3fa_gh

Source: Instagram

Abu Trica and S3fa were among many distinguished guests who attended an event at Ace Nightclub, a popular nightlife hotspot in Accra.

The famous nightclub recently hosted a Halloween Ball party with American rapper and model Rubi Rose as a guest performer after her exploits at the Save the Summer show at Athena Beach in Lekki on October 27, 2024.

Abu Trica parties with S3fa and others

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Abu Trica, renowned for his lavish lifestyle and regular display of his wealth, was seated with his entourage. At the same time, S3fa, holding a champagne glass, showcased her dance moves in front of them.

The Swedru-based businessman, who recently posted a video of bundles of cash stacked in a room, took out multiple GH₵5 notes from his bag at the event.

Abu Trica began spraying the crowd with plenty of cedi notes towards the direction of S3fa as the Club DJ serenaded the party attendees with South African musicians Khalil Harrison and Tyler ICU's 2024 smash hit, Jealousy, which also features Leemckrazy and Ceeka RSA.

Watch the video below:

Abu Trica and S3fa stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

wilberforce194 said:

"5, 5 cedis. Nkwasiaa hype nkoaah."

yung_ken_obryan said:

"Is that 5 cedis or what?"

e_a_music commented:

"Sefa wanted to collect money from the floor. I can see it in her eyes 😂."

soasweet said:

"See how S3fa is doing self-arrangement."

guyzakiu commented:

"My brother hustle oo, make them no call u “and others”🤦🏾‍♂️."

weapon_nene said:

"Big man paaa, 5gh lol."

paulkwabenaappiah commented:

"Herr wish am the one doing that...man live your dreams."

ramanirob said:

"Some people are poor. All they have is money. Enjoy yourself and stop spreading money. Dance small, my lil bro."

Abu Trica buys Tipper trucks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica visited a car dealership and bought multiple Tipper trucks for his business enterprises in a video shared on TikTok.

The Swedru-based businessman was escorted to the showroom to tour the trucks he wanted to purchase and get a feel of them.

Abu Trica later laid out large stacks of cedi notes to make the payment to an executive at the dealership and complete the acquisitions.

Source: YEN.com.gh