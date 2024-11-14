Niger's emphatic victory against Sudan in the AFCON qualifiers has sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaian football fans

While the Black Stars currently occupy the last position in Group F, they stand a chance of qualifying for next year's competition

But Otto Addo's charges must first beat Angola in Luanda on Friday, November 15, to maintain their slim chances

Ghanaian football fans flooded social media with a mix of excitement and caution following Niger’s dominant 4-0 victory over Sudan.

The result invariably granted the Black Stars a lifeline in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Niger thump Sudan to hand Ghana AFCON lifeline

Ghana, teetering on the brink of elimination, relied on a favourable outcome from Niger to keep their hopes alive, and Niger delivered, setting the stage for a critical final stretch in the qualifiers.

According to Pulse, the Ménas quickly established their dominance, with Daniel Sosah and Youssef Oumarou each scoring in the first half, giving them a comfortable lead.

Ousseini Badamassi added the final goal just after halftime, cementing a result that lifted Niger to third in the standings with four points—and, more importantly for Ghana, kept their faint qualification hopes alive.

Now, the Black Stars, led by Otto Addo, must secure a win against Angola in Luanda to maintain any chance of advancing to Morocco 2025, per DGN.

Fans greet Niger's win with mixed hopes

As fans anticipated the crucial match on Friday, November 15, they took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to this unexpected turn of events.

YEN.com.gh captured a few reactions:

@Curtis_peprah humorously asked,

"Where are the calculators?" in reference to the increasingly complex qualification scenario.

Showing hope, @Kandialla_ encouraged,

"Let's aim to win tomorrow and return to continue this conversation afterwards."

Meanwhile, @silasoppong343 shared an ambitious vision, saying,

"I had a dream. Ghana qualified and went ahead to win the AFCON oo… Like I said, it was a dream, though."

@thepowderguy1 added a prayerful plea:

"Let’s just win, abeg 😹😹😹"

Finally, a reflective @Liquid7829 posed the central question,

"The question is, can Ghana win???"

How can Ghana qualify for AFCON 2025

Ghana's defeat to Sudan last month left the Black Stars on the brink of missing the upcoming AFCON.

However, Niger's victory over Kwesi Appiah's squad on Thursday has reignited a glimmer of hope for Ghana’s qualification.

In light of this, YEN.com.gh outlines the specific conditions Ghana needs to meet to secure their place in the AFCON for the 11th consecutive time.

Ex-Ghana international backs Otto Addo

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted former Ghana international Stephen Frimpong Manso’s support for Otto Addo's potential success as Black Stars coach.

To secure qualification, Ghana must defeat both Angola and Niger while hoping for Sudan to lose their remaining two matches.

