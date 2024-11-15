Promzy of VIP fame in a video that has surfaced online looked unrecognisable after leaving Ghana for the US

In the video, the ex-VIP star had grown his beard very lengthy and rocked a tonsure hairstyle, which many joked made him look like a Shaolin monk

In the comments section, many Ghanaians were pleased to see the musician after many years out of the limelight and shared fond memories of him

Promzy, a former member of the popular Ghanaian music group VIP, has resurfaced in a viral video that has captured the attention of many Ghanaians.

Promzy looks different in his latest video. Photo source: Promzy Original

Source: Facebook

The video showed the musician with a lengthy beard and a tonsure hairstyle, a dramatic change from his past look as a hiplife star. Many netizens compared his appearance to that of a Shaolin monk, noting how unrecognisable he has become since leaving the spotlight.

Promzy, who left Ghana for the US years ago, has kept a low profile. His reappearance in the video has sparked excitement among fans, who have missed seeing him in the public eye.

In the video's comments section, many Ghanaians shared their joy at seeing Promzy again. Many reminisced about his days as part of VIP, recalling the group's energetic performances and hit songs that shaped Ghana's hiplife music scene.

Promzy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Merlin said:

"This hair style de3 tai-chi n kunfu master paa oo."

richarddebrah737 wrote:

"Promzy braaaa, one of the storbon guy I like his vibe rough😎."

Qwaqu90 said;

"Chaaarley these guy really shaked Ghana dem times o."

eyemann reacted:

"VIP ain't the same without the heat . Promzy forever."

Rashid Bawa said:

"We miss you guys in the Ghanaian music industry. Please come with us more hits."

Mercy Asiedu's new look

Promzy is not the only celebrity whose current look has caused a stir; Mercy Asiedu also mesmerised many with her latest style.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actress' hair is now blonde as seen in her latest photos.

Mercy Asiedu also rocked a combination of black and off-white attire to match her cropped blonde hairstyle.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh