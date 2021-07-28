Wode Maya has recently revealed that his large following on Youtube helps him make good money

The young Youtuber mentioned he tries to avoid a lot of eyes on him especially from his hometown hence all projects there are spearheaded by his brother

Maya said he has been denied entry into high profile places because he chooses to wear slippers

Wode Maya, Ghana’s biggest Youtuber has said he makes good money, specifically over Ghc 230,000 a month through his YouTube channel, all thanks to his global audience.

Speaking in a recent interview with ZionFelix, he was asked about the things he has been able to do for his hometown, Ahenkorfi, in the western region of Ghana from all the money he makes.

The young Youtuber stated that there are plans in place to build a school and a clinic for the community with the help of their Chief.

He added that he does not enjoy being on the frontline when it comes to works in his hometown because they believe that when you become a big man from a community like that, people start to “put eyes” on you.

Maya said he has put his brother in charge to be taking care of projects in his hometown instead as it appears he doesn’t want to be on the radar of ill-minded people.

The young man also revealed in the interview that there have been several occasions he was not allowed entry into some places due to the fact that he likes to wear slippers to feel connected to his background as a "village boy".

On how he became Ghana’s biggest Youtuber, Wode Maya said he started his YouTube channel because he wanted to do something beyond the classroom, so he researched things he could do to make extra money and that was when YouTube came to mind.

He said the reason behind interviewing influential men and women in various countries is because he knows Africans look down on themselves, but seeing and hearing one of their own talking about how they made it will motivate the rest of them to turn things around for themselves.

In another Wode Maya related report by YEN.com.gh, the young Ghanaian top Youtuber has caused many to react after posting a picture of himself in different designs of suits.

The caption that came with the pictures is actually what has caused a stir among his tweeps.

This most subscribed to African Youtuber revealed that he used to wear the fanciest suits particularly when he had no money on him.

