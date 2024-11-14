The Black Stars of Ghana have been handed a lifeline in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Ghana needs to beat Angola in Luanda on Friday to keep their qualification chances alive after Niger beat Sudan

The Black Stars will host Niger in the final round of games in the AFCON qualifiers in Accra on Monday

Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has been handed a huge boost after Niger thumped Sudan to keep Group F wide open.

The Black Stars are currently in Luanda preparing for their penultimate game in the group against Angola.

Sudan needed a draw in Lomé to end Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the competition but the defeat to Niger means the Menas also have a chance of making it to Morocco 2025.

Niger keeps Ghana's AFCON qualifier hopes alive after beating Sudan. Photo: Sia Kambou.

Source: Getty Images

Niger, who had lost three and drawn one of their previous four matches, moved to third place after a thumping win over Sudan.

What happened in Togo?

Niger blistered to an electric start after Ghanaian-born forward Daniel Sosah opened the scoring just six minutes into the match, poking home from a cross.

On the half hour mark, the hosts, who are playing on a neutral ground doubled their lead through Youssouf Oumarou before Sosah completed his first half brace from the spot.

Six minutes after the break, Niger took the game beyond the visitors after Ousseini Badamassi netted Niger's fourth.

This victory puts Niger in third place ahead of their match against Ghana on Monday in Accra.

How Ghana can qualify?

Although, Sudan are not entirely out, the defeat offers Ghana another lifeline before the final round of matches.

The Black Stars have to beat Angola convincingly in Luanda before the final Group F game in Accra.

Ghana will then qualify if they beat Niger and Sudan loses to Angola. Ghana will then have eight points with Sudan moving to third with seven points.

Black Stars leave for Angola

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars team have left Ghana for Luanda ahead of the penultimate game in Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana desperately needs a win against the Palancas Negras with hopes that Sudan loses to Niger to keep their qualifications hopes alive.

The four-time African champions began preparation in Accra, holding a two-day training at the Accra Sports Stadium before departing for Luanda on Wednesday. Read more:

Source: YEN.com.gh