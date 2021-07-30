A slice of cake from Princess Diana's wedding to Prince Charles is set to be going on auction for a whopping GHC4,100

The royal dessert was gifted to Moyra Smith, a member of the royal household, by the Queen herself back in 1981

The cake auction, which took place on 29 July, marks what would have been Charles and Diana's 40th wedding anniversary

A slice of cake from Princess Diana and Prince Charles wedding is up for sale to the highest bidder. Although the royal nuptials took place exactly 40-years ago, the slice of white cake seems to be the only thing from that day that stood the test of time.

The 28-ounce slice is expected to be sold for a whopping $700, around GHC4,100. While this may seem like quite a steep price for an old piece of cake, some fans of the Royals' fans feel it's not a huge amount of money in terms of celeb memorabilia.

According to TMZ, the sale announcement came on the exact day marking what would've been Diana and Charles' 40th wedding anniversary. The magical wedding took place 29 July, 1981 at the St Paul's Cathedral in London.

The piece of decorated iced cake features the royal coat of arms and was gifted to Moyra Smith, a member of the royal household, by the Queen herself. Smith stored the slice in a floral cake tin with a label on top reading:

“Handle with care — Prince Charles & Princess Diane’s [sic] wedding cake,” with the date “29/7/81," The New York Post reports.

The royal dessert later made its way into the hands of a collector after being sold by Smith's family in 2008.

Prince Harry to publish memoirs set to be 'hugely damaging' to the royal family

In more royal family news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Prince Harry is penning a deeply personal and candid memoirs that will expose the "mistakes" and "lessons learned" across his life, publisher Penguin Random House said on Monday.

The publisher made the announcement on social media this week.

The announcement comes at a time of strained relations between Harry and the British royal family as allegations of bullying and racial slurs continue to make waves, as Channel 24 reports.

According to Royal author Robert Jobson, the tell-all book will have severely damaging repercussions for the entire monarchy.

“It will become an international bestseller, but at what cost to the monarchy? There will be nowhere to hide," he told the UK Express.

The royal expert also warned that the memoir could create a further divide between Harry, Princes Charles and his brother William.

“If Harry...goes into detail about mental health issues surrounding wife Meghan Markle and the alleged racism at the centre of this royal feud, it will be hugely damaging to the House of Windsor and the Monarchy as an institution.

A first draft of the book is already in the works and is set to be submitted sometime in October. Prince Harry will be donating proceeds to charity, said the publisher.

