A former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, was recently spotted at the farm of the Nigerian man that grows crops in the air

Obasanjo took a tour of the farmer and was seen plucking and posing with tomatoes in photos shared by the owner of the farm

The Nigerian farmer had become an internet sensation after making public the massive produce he recorded on the farm via his technique of soilless farming

Ex-President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo recently visited the farm of the man who cultivates his crops in the air and was left impressed.

Obasanjo who owns a large farm himself was seen plucking tomatoes that were grown without soil.

The ex-governor was seen plucking tomatoes from the farm Photo Credit: Farmer Samson Ogbole

Source: UGC

The owner of the farmer, Samson Ogbole, had taken to LinkedIn platform to make the announcement.

Samson stated that the production of food should not be made a secret and that his farm and processes were open for all to access.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Farmer Samson Ogbole had gone viral after showcasing his uncommon farming technique of growing crops without soil.

Ambassador of France to Nigeria also visited the farm

Aside from Obasanjo, the Ambassador of France to Nigeria Mr. Jérôme Pasquier was a recent guest on the farm.

Pasquier who was accompanied by delegates visited to see for himself the climate-smart agriculture and how the farm looked.

Nigerians hail the farmer

Raphael Omoake commented:

"I agree with you entirely that food production information should be shared and not made a secret Kudos to you guys .I will find time and pay a visit in the near future.."

Olusola Kayode said:

"Impressive. Innovative farming. Knowing your farm had revolutionized food production, what measures could be effected to get more young farmers through your training?"

Nkosana Donga reacted:

"May the Lord, God Almighty bless President Obasanjo with a long and healthy life. He is one of our treasured Social and Political Elders on the Continent. May God Almighty bring progress and prosperity to the Tomatoe Farm."

Man who grows crops in the air says it is healthier than the one grown in soil

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that the Nigerian man who plants crops above ground had stated that crops grown in the air are more healthier.

He gave a comparison between farmers that plant conventionally and the soilless ones.

The farmer said:

"For example, the soil-based farmer has to worry about weeding and maintenance, we don't worry about that as they (soil-based farmers) use more fertilizers than we do and they have a massive environmental impact, whereas ours has almost zero."

Source: Yen.com.gh