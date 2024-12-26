Inaki Williams made his debut for Ghana in an international friendly against Brazil in September 2022

However, his time with the Black Stars has been underwhelming, with just one goal in 17 appearances

Williams joined the La Liga outfit from their youth side ten years ago and has since been a key figure at Bilbao

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Athletic Bilbao legend Raul Garcia believes Inaki Williams’ struggles with the Ghanaian national team stem from his upbringing in Spain.

Williams, who was born and raised in the Basque region, made the switch to represent Ghana in 2022, debuting in an international friendly against Brazil.

Inaki Williams has made 17 appearances and scored only once for the Black Stars. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Despite his impressive club form, Williams has had a challenging start with the Black Stars, scoring just one goal in 17 appearances, via 3 News.

In contrast, he has thrived at Athletic Bilbao, playing a key role in their historic Copa del Rey victory, the club’s first in 40 years, and adding two Spanish Super Cups to his accolades.

Garcia, who has shared the pitch with Williams at Athletic Bilbao, believes the striker’s transition to international football with Ghana requires time and adjustment.

"It is true that he has not reached the desired levels when he plays for Ghana," he told LALIGA press, via Ghanasoccernet.

"This is, however, no excuse but normally for these matches you have to travel long hours and this is not good for performances of a player, but he wants to do things the right way and he wants to be there," he added.

"Obviously, the circumstances of having brand new colleagues, and not really being adapted to the team doesn't make the situation any easier. As you say, he's playing in the north of Spain and we've all known each other for many years so it makes it easier.

"But I'm sure Inaki will achieve wonderful results and he is aware that he has to forge ahead and I am sure he will find form in the team soon enough."

The La Liga winner with Atletico Madrid expressed confidence in Williams’ ability to overcome his current struggles and make a significant impact for the Black Stars in the future.

This season, Williams has tallied four goals and five assists in 18 La Liga matches, helping the Rojiblancos secure a comfortable fourth-place position.

Williams marks ten years at Bilbao

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams celebrated his tenth anniversary as a first-team player for Spanish club Athletic Bilbao.

The striker, who helped the Basque club beat Real Madrid last week, has spent ten years at Bilbao.

Although he signed his first professional contract in January 2015, he made his debut on December 6, 2014.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh