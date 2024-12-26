A man believed to be a National Security operative at Jubilee House has been accused of GH¢1 million recruitment fraud

The suspect, Joseph Agemba, has also been accused of visa fraud and defrauding someone trying to buy a car

The prosecution in the case requested that Agemba be remanded into police custody and is set to reappear on December 27, 2024

A man believed to be a National Security operative at Jubilee House is in trouble with the law after allegedly engaging in recruitment fraud.

The suspect, Joseph Agemba, has been accused of collecting GH¢1 million from 46 people to secure their slots in the security services.

GNA reported that Agemba is also a trader.

In addition to the security service recruitment scam, Agemba is also accused of visa fraud and defrauding someone trying to buy a car.

Agemba is facing seven counts of defrauding by false pretence, though more people are coming forward with complaints against him,

The prosecution requested that Agemba be remanded into police custody and is set to reappear on December 27, 2024.

According to the prosecution, an Immigration officer was first approached by Agemba in November 2023 because of the belief he had access to a protocol slots for recruitment into various security agencies.

Agemba claimed he could help with recruitment into the security services for fees ranging from GH¢7,000 to GH¢22,000.

He also took GH¢54,000 for the fake car deal and GH¢87,000 from two people for the visa deal.

Earlier in December, a trader was jailed for five years after being accused of defrauding 97 persons of GH¢402,000, also in a fake recruitment scam.

Ongoing recruitment

YEN.com.gh reported that there have been concerns about the government recruiting 11,000 people into various security agencies.

The interior ministry reportedly ordered the Ghana Immigration Service to recruit 3,000 new personnel into its ranks.

A legislator with the National Democratic Congress notably described the process as a scandal.

Following the announcements about the 11,000 new slots, the minority in Parliament accused the government of partisan recruitment.

