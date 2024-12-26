Dutch-born Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong is a fan of African music and listens to a lot of Afrobeat from Ghana and Nigeria

The right-back is spending his Christmas holidays in Ghana, the country of his parents for the first after living most of his life in Europe

Frimpong, who won the league with Leverkusen last season, is on the radar of top clubs in Europe

Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong is soaking up the festive spirit during his holiday in Ghana.

Frimpong has been spotted jamming to Ghanaian and Nigerian songs on various occasions.

Jeremie Frimpong jams to Kontihene’s “Esi” while on holiday in Ghana, Photo: Rene Nijhuis.

In a viral video shared on social media, the 24-year-old Dutch international of Ghanaian descent is singing and dancing to Kontihene’s iconic hit song, “Esi,” in Accra.

The clip captures Frimpong fully embracing his Ghanaian roots while enjoying his holiday.

Frimpong, currently on a break as the Bundesliga observes its winter pause, has always expressed a deep connection to his Ghanaian heritage.

Frimpong arrives in Ghana for the first time

Frimpong arrived in Ghana for the first time on Monday, December 23, and was met by fans at the Kotoko International Airport.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian disclosed his intentions to visit the country a few weeks ago and took advantage of the Bundesliga break to make the trip.

Frimpong will be in the country for a couple of days and has lined up a series of activities, including charity work.

The former Manchester City and Celtic player made history last season after starring in Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga title-winning campaign, as reported by the BBC.

Frimpong deeply rooted in Ghanaian heritage

Despite being born in the Netherlands and spending most of his life in Europe, Frimpong has always been in tune with his Ghanaian background.

"I have always been connected to my Ghanaian roots, both of my parents are Ghanaian. I eat Ghanaian food, I speak the language, so I feel like I have always been connected, but obviously, being here makes it extra special," he told reporters.

Frimpong shares how he learnt Twi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Holland international Jeremie Frimpong disclosed he learnt to speak the Ghanaian language Twi through his parents.

The Bayer Leverkusen right-back has yet to visit Ghana but has vested knowledge of the culture of the West African language.

Frimpong's form in the Bundesliga has seen him attract interest from some of the top clubs in Europe.

