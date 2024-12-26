Former Hohoe Member of Parliament Bernice Adiku Heloo died on Christmas day after a short illness

Heloo served as the Member of Parliament for Hohoe in the Volta Region from January 7, 2013, to January 6, 2021

She was also a former president of the Society for Women and AIDS in Africa and the founder of NGO Prolink

Bernice Adiku Heloo, the former Member of Parliament for Hohoe, has passed away at the age of 70, sending the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region into mourning.

Citi News reported that she died in the early hours of Wednesday, December 25, following a brief illness.

Bernice Heloo, a former Hohoe MP, died on Christmas Day aged 70

Volta Onlinegh also reported that her death preceded a brief illness.

Heloo served as the MP for the Hohoe Constituency in the 6th and 7th Parliaments of Ghana’s 4th Republic, from January 7, 2013, to January 6, 2021.

She was also a former president of the Society for Women and AIDS in Africa and the founder of Prolink, a Ghanaian NGO.

GNA reported that the NDC in the region described her as a passionate advocate for women's rights and extended condolences to the bereaved.

NPP Central Regional Chairman Robert Kutin Jr. dies

Robert Kutin Jr., the Central Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), died on December 22.

Kutin was lauded for helping the NPP win the Central Region in the 2016 general elections.

His passing has been met with tributes from party members, political leaders, and citizens nationwide.

Kutin's family and the NPP will announce plans for his funeral and memorial services in due course.

Funeral held for Kwame Addo-Kufuor Jr

YEN.com.gh reported that a funeral service was held for another NPP-adjacent figure, Kwame Addo-Kufuor Jr., the son of the former Minister of Defence, Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor.

Addo-Kufuor Jr's funeral service was held at St Cyprian’s Cathedral in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on December 19, 2024. Addo-Kufuor Jr was reported dead on November 29, 2024.

Prominent figures in the NPP, including President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, attended the funeral.

