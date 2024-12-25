Actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye shared beautiful pictures of her family wearing red two-piece silk pyjamas in commemoration of the Christmas festivities

In her Christmas message, she wished everyone a Merry Christmas and encouraged everyone to enjoy the festive season with love

Many people admired her beautiful family, while others left their MoMo details in the comments after she noted that she wanted to bless people's accounts

Actress Tracey Boakye shared beautiful pictures on social media of her family wearing matching red two-piece silk pyjamas in light of the Christmas festivities.

Tracey Boakye shares her family's Christmas family photo. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

Tracey Boakye's family's Christmas photos

On December 25, 2024, Tracey Boakye took to her Instagram page to share memorable pictures of her family in matching Christmas-themed outfits.

In the beautiful pictures, her daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira, styled her hair with a red and white headband, while her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah and son, Kwaku Danso Yahaya, wore the Christmas hat.

Their househelp also joined the family photos, but unfortunately, her son, Luxury Badu Ntiamoah, slept throughout the photo shoot.

In the caption, she wrote her Christmas message to her fervent fans, saying that she and her family wished them a Merry Christmas.

She noted that everyone should enjoy the festive season with love. She encouraged her fans to leave their MoMo details and promised to bless their accounts with money.

"Merry Christmas 🎄 From Us to You All. Enjoy this festive season with Love ❤️. Leave Momo details for a surprise from us. #swipeleft⬅️ for your favorite 🤩 slide."

Reactions to Tracey Boakye's family Christmas photos

Many people talked about Mrs Badu Ntiamoah having a beautiful family. Others also left their MoMo details in the comment section.

Below are the heartwarming messages Ghanaians left in the comment section of her Instagram post:

gloriaosarfo said:

"Merry Christmas to you and yours darling 🎊🎄🎊 See you all in 2025💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻🔥💝🔥."

abynahdollars said:

"Nhyira has collected my hair😂😂 eeii😍😍."

misselna1234 said:

"Merry Christmas to an incredible and amazing family..may this season bring you joy and divine fulfillment.. 0540747844 Helena Acquah..God bless you."

salifaith said:

"Mo as3i baabiaa 🔥🔥🔥❤️ Merry Christmas to you and your."

