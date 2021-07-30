Will Smith and Jay Z partner up to help make home ownership more accessible

Will Smith and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z have reportedly partnered with other investors to help make buying a house more accessible to the less fortunate in the US

The US superstars took part in an investment initiative to increase capital for Landis Technologies

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the news of the two wealthy businessmen's kind gesture

Will Smith and Jay-Z are trying to make homeownership easily accessible to US' renters. The two superstars have reportedly partnered with other companies to help raise capital for Landis Technologies.

Will Smith and Jay Z have partnered to help make home ownership more accessible.

Forbes reports that the Hollywood actor's Dreamers VC and the rapper's Arrive - the investment arm of Roc Nation - took part in an initiative to increase capital for Landis Technologies. The $165 million funding was led by Signia Venture Partners.

Complex reports that Landis Technologies is a startup that seeks to guide renters on their way to buying a home. Social media users shared mixed opinions on Jay and Will's involvement in the project. Check out some of the comments below:

@Hippieofluv said:

"I was denied again. At this rate the only way I will buy a home house with garden is winning the lottery. And that is slim to none."

@FreshCoast818 wrote:

"This is an excellent idea. Buying homes for people and let them build credit and down-payment. Then after two years, they purchase the homes from the VC. Are they even making a profit? How is this going to work? It is a little risky but it's cool to see them take that chance."

@Fresh_Mess13 commented:

"Man nice to see people with money doing something that will help others even if they are getting something out of it. Better than billionaires claiming they went to 'outerspace' for society."

@ea_kenzo added:

"Win win for them cause if people default they keep the house and money that people already have paid."

Will Smith plays role of Serena and Venus Williams' father in 'King Richard'

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that the official trailer for King Richard has been released. Will Smith portrays the character of King Richard in the movie about Serena and Venus Williams' pops.

The film based on a true story is set to hit cinemas on 19 November. It tells the story of the tennis superstars' dad from the time his daughters were young and at school and how he inspired them to become who they are today.

The trailer of the movie was shared by @chuuzus on Twitter on Wednesday, 28 July. The tweep captioned the post:

"Will Smith playing Serena and Venus Williams' father in a movie... I can’t wait to see this."

