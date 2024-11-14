A Ghanaian woman in Germany has shared a harrowing tale of her experience living abroad

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

In an interview with Ghanaian celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, the woman, who is based in Hamburg said she faced a lot of difficulties in Germany

Her story moved many Ghanaians on social media, as they thronged the comment sections to share their views

A Ghanaian woman has shared a heartbreaking account of her struggles in Germany.

The woman, whose name has yet to be confirmed, stated that after leaving Ghana in search of greener pastures, her first few years abroad were harrowing and difficult

A Ghanaian woman recounts her harrowing experience in Germany. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom/TikTok.

Source: Instagram

Speaking to Zionfelix, the middle-aged woman said due to the challenges she faced, she was forced to sleep on benches and in store rooms.

She stated that she left six children behind in Ghana when she relocated abroad, and for five years, she struggled to send money home for their upkeep.

The Ghanaian woman further said that her situation got worse to the extent she had to resort to collecting empty bottles at train stations just to survive.

When asked to rate her life abroad on a scale of one to 10, the Hamburg-based woman gave herself a score of five, despite having lived in Germany for eight years

"It has not been easy. For the past eight years, it hasn't been easy at all...I went through a lot, ups and downs, work issues, where to stay, where to sleep," she recounted some of the numerous challenges she faced in Germany for nearly 10 years.

Thanks to God and her perseverance, the Ghanaian woman noted that things were finally starting to look good for her in German, as she now slept in a room.

The woman's story stirs emotions online

The woman's heart-wrenching experience in Germany stirred emotions on social media, with many Ghanaians reacting to the video.

@nanaeffia_s said:

"These stories are so sad. A lot of us will never understand what it takes to leave your family behind for greener pastures. I honestly can’t fathom as a mother to leave my babies. As I’ve gotten older I understand why our foreigners make such difficult decisions. I blame our government! I wish you well lady."

@realiferblay_ also said:

"The procreation Kraaa is it a certificate to heaven???."

@mensimaamensah commented:

"Pls watch the way you position your camera, most of the time we don’t see the full face of your guest . She should be sitting at where you the interviewer is sitting."

Ghanaian lady shares her experience in Germany

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian lady, known as Rosie also shared her experience living in Germany.

Opening up about her life abroad, Rosie said she relocated to join her husband in Germany, but he passed on a few years later.

After the death of her husband, she explained to Zionfelix that her life in Germany turned upside down, where she faced different degrees of difficulties.

.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh