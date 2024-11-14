Businessman Ibrahim Mahama has reportedly acquired a new private plane, aside from the Dzata jet he owns

Appiah Stadium broke the news of the new jet in a video, following an earlier clip of Ibrahim boarding a new plane

The announcement by Appiah Stadium has triggered widespread reactions from the businessman's admirers

Ghanaian business mogul and CEO of Engineers and Planners (E&P) Ibrahim Mahama has reportedly acquired a new private jet.

Appiah Stadium, a supporter of Ibrahim's big brother John Mahama and a beneficiary of the businessman's kindness, announced the acquisition in a new video.

Ibrahim Mahama's Dzata private jet

Considered one of the wealthiest people in Ghana, Ibrahim is known to be the first individual to have bought a private jet in the country.

News of his plane, a Bombardier 604 luxury jet named Dzata, first came up when the New York Times reported in 2014 that the US had flagged the aircraft for a trip to Iran.

Since then, Ibrahim Mahama has constantly been flying around in his Dzata jet until recently, when observers noticed a change in the planes.

See photos of the Dzata below:

Ibrahim Mahama changes private jet?

In one of his most recent social media posts, the E&P CEO shared a video of himself boarding a jet.

His admirers noticed that the lion head logo and Dzata embossed on his known private jet, were missing.

While Ibrahim Mahama did not mention buying a new jet in the caption, Appiah Stadium has come to satisfy Ghanaians' curiosity.

In a video, the Mahama supporter was captured inside the private jet while asking the person filming to come closer.

Appiah Stadium interacted with a crew member to confirm that he was flying with Ibrahim Mahama.

"I love you Ibrahim Mahama. This is the new Dzata airline....as he is buying the planes to fly, you are buying cars ride on the ground," he said.

Watch the video below:

From the images, the white-coloured plane Appiah Stadium showed is the third private jet owned by Ibrahim Mahama to be displayed in recent times.

Ibrahim Mahama's new jet's video gets reactions

The video has drawn a lot of reactions on social media. While some praised Ibrahim, others sought to compare him to other rich people around.

pizzaro tee said:

"God bless Ibrahim Mahama for another private jet."

anti said:

"Riches on a different level🥰🥰🥰he shows class unlike yaanom....fun clubs😂😂😂."

D 💰 💰💰✅ said:

"Ibrahim is Ghana Dangote the rest are toys 🧸"

MR PRESIDENT💰 said:

"Imagine he bought it during NDC time like that will be like his brother is behind all this 😂."

Ibrahim Mahama donates $25k for girl's surgery

YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama had donated $25,000 for a 13-year-old to undergo an urgent kidney transplant.

The teenager has been battling end-stage kidney disease with Joy News crowdfunding money for her treatment.

Mahama's special aide, Rafik Mahama, said the total funding payment was made on the morning of November 12.

