Woman Shed Tears of Joy as She Ends Years of Struggles In GH to Relocate Abroad with Her Children
- Abena, a young Ghanaian woman took to social media to celebrate and thank God after moving abroad with her kids
- The young lady reportedly moved abroad with her three children to join her husband, who was schooling abroad
- Abena, shared photos of her relocation journey, capturing her time in Ghana with her three kids
A Ghanaian woman was in an ecstatic mood as she relocated abroad with her entire family of three children.
The young woman, identified as Abena, reportedly faced significant challenges in Ghana while raising three children.
Her journey abroad, therefore, presents a gracious opportunity to seek a brighter future for herself and her kids.
Taking to social media to celebrate, Abena shared photos from her family's time in Ghana, showing their underprivileged conditions.
The photos sighted by YEN.com.gh indicated that Abena may have travelled abroad with the kids to join their father, who was pursuing higher studies.
Overwhelmed with emotions in a video posted on her TikTok page, Abena was captured shedding what looked like tears of joy.
Relying on the lyrics of her favourite gospel song, the young mother of three, expressed gratitude to God for moving her family from obscurity to a place of abundance.
"Me and my family are very grateful Lord." she wrote in the caption of the video.
Abena inspires Ghanaians with her story
Her seemingly grass-to-grace story has inspired many Ghanaians on social media who chanced on her TikTok videos and photos.
YEN.com.gh gathered a few of the reactions to Abena's TikTok post.
@Samira Alhassan wrote:
"Lord, I don’t know how you are going to do it but I trust you."
@Abena chubbygal also wrote:
"May the Good Lord that Locate you should locate me too in Jesus name."
@SnS Shoes n More commented:
"This will be my song by de close of the year."
@Atidiga Peace also commented:
"My husband always tells me this. God's time is the best."
Ghanaian lady seeks greener pastures abroad
In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian lady took to social media to share videos of her relocation abroad.
Afia Fabregas, as she is known on social media, explained that she moved to Germany to seek greener pastures.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.