Abena, a young Ghanaian woman took to social media to celebrate and thank God after moving abroad with her kids

The young lady reportedly moved abroad with her three children to join her husband, who was schooling abroad

Abena, shared photos of her relocation journey, capturing her time in Ghana with her three kids

A Ghanaian woman was in an ecstatic mood as she relocated abroad with her entire family of three children.

The young woman, identified as Abena, reportedly faced significant challenges in Ghana while raising three children.

A woman sheds tears of joy as she relocates abroad with her children to seek greener pastures. Photo credit: @abena_moneey/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Her journey abroad, therefore, presents a gracious opportunity to seek a brighter future for herself and her kids.

Taking to social media to celebrate, Abena shared photos from her family's time in Ghana, showing their underprivileged conditions.

The photos sighted by YEN.com.gh indicated that Abena may have travelled abroad with the kids to join their father, who was pursuing higher studies.

Overwhelmed with emotions in a video posted on her TikTok page, Abena was captured shedding what looked like tears of joy.

Relying on the lyrics of her favourite gospel song, the young mother of three, expressed gratitude to God for moving her family from obscurity to a place of abundance.

"Me and my family are very grateful Lord." she wrote in the caption of the video.

Abena inspires Ghanaians with her story

Her seemingly grass-to-grace story has inspired many Ghanaians on social media who chanced on her TikTok videos and photos.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few of the reactions to Abena's TikTok post.

@Samira Alhassan wrote:

"Lord, I don’t know how you are going to do it but I trust you."

@Abena chubbygal also wrote:

"May the Good Lord that Locate you should locate me too in Jesus name."

@SnS Shoes n More commented:

"This will be my song by de close of the year."

@Atidiga Peace also commented:

"My husband always tells me this. God's time is the best."

Ghanaian lady seeks greener pastures abroad

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian lady took to social media to share videos of her relocation abroad.

Afia Fabregas, as she is known on social media, explained that she moved to Germany to seek greener pastures.

Source: YEN.com.gh