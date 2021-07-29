Desperate times has informed the desperate action a young scholar took in a bid to land a means of livelihood

Amir Kidwa who had graduated from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom dressed in a suit and took to the street under the hot sun to beg for a job

On the board, Amir highlighted the university he finished from, his qualification and means employers can reach him for possible employment

A young university graduate has hit the street in search of a job.

Amir Kidwa who graduated from the University of Manchester, UK was seen under the scorching sun in London dressed in a suit and begging for a job with a board.

The young scholar took the desperate measure in a bid to get a job Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Jo Knowler

A lady who saw him took a picture of him and posted it on LinkedIn.

Jo Knowler sharing a picture of the finance graduate wrote:

"Amir Kidwai is stood outside Liverpool Street Station, looking dapper in his suit on one of the hottest days so far this year!

"He’s a recent Economics graduate who’s looking for work experience or a job.

"Can anyone help him out?"

Mixed reactions trailed her post

Freddie Jones said:

"Is the job market really so bad that econ graduates from Manchester Uni can’t get a job?! Wow."

Christopher Elliott wrote:

"So this young lad spent upwards of 40k on university and now has to stand outside a train station trying to get work experience. Do you see any plumbers/brickies/electricians or those with a trade doing this. All credit to this young man for having the confidence to put himself out there. University should have to find these young people placements and work experience for the money they charge."

Chiraag Shah remarked:

"Why are people applauding this? If graduates need to beg in the streets just to get some work experience, surely it’s a sign that the hiring system is broken. Maybe we should focus on changing hiring attitudes towards recent graduates instead of encouraging this kind of behaviour?"

Douglas Johnson-Poensgen reacted:

"Amir Kidwai I admire your approach and the grit it takes to do this. Please connect with me and lets chat - if you are interested in sustainability tech, we’re hiring."

Female graduate who took to street to beg for job gets employed

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a female graduate who had hit the street in search of job had found one.

The Master's degree holder in marketing communications on Tuesday, April 20 shared an office photo as she wore a smile.

Praise who holds a B.Sc in mass communication said some companies reached out to her after her story went viral. She however did not mention the particular company that employed her.

