The Electoral Commission has begun transporting ballot papers for the December 7 general elections.

Graphic Online reported on a letter addressed to the General Secretaries of all political parties, noting that preparations have entered their final stages.

Ghana is less than 25 days away from the general election.

The letter also noted that ballot materials were dispatched to each region under stringent security measures.

This phase follows the Electoral Commission’s month-long preparation efforts to finalise voter registration, allocate polling stations, and train election officers, among other things.

According to the letter, the ballot papers will be kept in secured police facilities within each region until election day.

They will then be handed over to election officials in the presence of political party representatives.

The Electoral Commission announced that 18,774,159 Ghanaians are eligible to vote in the December election.

It released a summary of the 2024 certified voter register released on November 11, 2024.

The 2024 electoral roll saw an increase of 1,746,518 voters compared to the 2020 electoral roll, which had 17,027,641 voters.

Akua Donkor effect on ballot

The Electoral Commission will maintain the original ballot order for the 2024 presidential election following the recent disqualification of the Ghana Freedom Party's new presidential aspirant.

The Ghana Freedom Party's presidential candidate, Akua Donkor, died as printing was ongoing. Her replacement, Philip Appiah Kubi, was also disqualified from the polls.

The commission did suspend the printing of presidential ballot papers for the 2024 election because of the vacancy.

Akpaloo demands the removal of Akua Donkor from ballot

YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Akpaloo, flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana, has urged the commission to reprint the 2024 ballot sheets.

According to him, the former Ghana Freedom Party flagbearer, Akua Donkor's image must be removed.

He said if it is left on the ballot, it could cause potential voter confusion and complications after the elections.

