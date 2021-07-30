Our Day letter: NDC will offer 9-year-old Oswald party membership - Opare Addo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has made an interesting offer to nine-year-old Oswald, who wrote a letter to his mother, stating exactly what he wants for his ‘Our Day’.

The letter which has since yesterday gone viral caught the attention of several brands and individuals including the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

In a video report sighted by YEN.com.gh on AdomTV, the National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo, offered to give the young boy a party card to join them.

He explained that the party believes the boy is a bright child and should be groomed to be a better economist.

The report further explained that they do not want Oswald to find himself in a different party so they are offering to make him a member of their party.

What did Oswald do?

Nine-year-old Oswald, of the Christ Ambassador's School at Dansoman in Accra has been in the news since yesterday as a letter he wrote to his mother detailing what he wanted for 'our day' popped up.

Oswald in his letter stated that he wanted an iPad as a gift from his mother as a reward for not disappointing him during his examinations.

The letter which has since gone viral got the attention of some very powerful brands in the country promising to show up and make this 'our day' special for Oswald

Prof Naana Jane's offer

Meanwhile, Oswald's letter did not only catch the attention of brands, but also caught the attention of the Vice presidential aspirant of the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman.

In a Tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, Prof Opoku Agyemang said she is thrilled by Oswald's intelligence and promised to get him the latest iPad Pro.

She also promised to show up at Oswald's School very soon. "Oswald is such a fascinating & intelligent boy. I am absolutely thrilled by his story. I am immediately sending to him the latest iPad Pro fully loaded with educational content just as he wishes. Do have a memorable our day my gem. Will pay you & your classmates a visit soon," she wrote.

