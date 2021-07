Oswald, a young boy who decided to communicate his Our Day wishes to his mother, Rita Gennuh, via writing became an overnight star after the letter went viral online.

1. 9-year-old

2. Has one sibling

3. Very organized and brilliant

4. Now communicates with his mother via letter to prevent disappointment

5. Has a favourite teacher

6. Shy

Our Day Letter writer Oswald

Source: Yen Ghana