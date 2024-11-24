Asante Kotoko recorded their first win in five games after beating Aduana Stars at Dormaa

Red-faced Prosper Ogum’s men have lost four straight matches on a roll and were looking forward to bounce back

Two goals from Patrick Asiedu and Albert Amoah were enough to hand victory to the Porcupine Warriors

Kumasi Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways with a commanding 2-0 victory over Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday, ending a run of four consecutive defeats.

Patrick Asiedu opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a stunning free-kick that struck the underside of the crossbar before crossing the line.

The goal brought relief to Kotoko fans and saw Asiedu sprinting to the touchline to celebrate with under-pressure head coach Prosper Ogum.

Albert Amoah doubled the lead on the hour mark, marking his return from injury with a composed finish.

The forward was perfectly positioned to tap in a cross, ensuring Kotoko claimed all three points.

However, the second half of the match was delayed due to alleged invasion of Aduana fans into the match officials' dressing room.

The incident caused tension at the stadium before play resumed under heightened security

The result sees Kotoko climb to seventh on the league table with 18 points from 12 matches, while Aduana Stars, struggling at 14th place, remain on 12 points.

This victory could mark a turning point for Prosper Ogum’s side as they aim to climb the standings.

Kotoko legend demands coach's sack

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that Asante Kotoko legend Charles Taylor has called for the immediate dismissal of head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum amid the team’s recent poor form.

The Porcupine Warriors have dropped out of the top four in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League after enduring four consecutive losses.

This slump has sparked concerns among fans as Kotoko seeks to regain its early-season momentum.

