The DWP Academy has issued a warning to interested students wanting to join its dance classes to be mindful of who they trust online

This comes after the Academy got to know of an individual who has defrauded nearly GH₵10k from interested dancers

The Academy's known faces took to social media to spit out the fraudulent individual and detail out her actions

Ghana's DWP Academy, the home of the country's most renowned dancers, including Endurance Grand and Lisa Quama, has spit out one of its dance class members for defrauding individuals on social media.

The Academy took to social media to prompt fans about the alleged fraudster's actions and how fans and avoid being scammed.

According to Richeal, the scammer has been participating in their dance classes for nearly two years and has defrauded several victims of about GH₵10k with her scheme.

The alleged scammer, whose name was given as Portia, had been charging as high as GH₵700 to GH₵800 for registration.

In contrast, the DWP Academy only charges GH₵80 per head for their walk-in dance sessions. The academy emphasises that it requires members to pay their fees in person at their studio and not online.

The academy posted a video on social media to expose Portia's operations and educate interested members who want to join their dance classes in future.

Fans react to DWP Academy's complain

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to DWP Academy's expose.

@Billy_ThaGoat said:

"Lol the last part kill me 🤣😭 what she did is not right tho but how she for do she see loop hole wey she take advantage you lot for give am job make she dey do for your company 😜"

@Djaby34786570 wrote:

"She’s been caught doing the unthinkable. She sure has spent if not all then most of the money. As an academy, what is to be done with her? I wish to know.🙏🏾"

@Philipsemaxah_ noted:

"She's dancing with her own purpose. Chale ei"

DWP Academy supports Lisa Quama

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Endurance Grand, Demzy Baye and Championrolie had been spotted handing out well-packaged meals to random people on the streets.

The gesture was in celebration of Lisa Quama's 22nd birthday on November 18, 2024.

The entourage, led by Lisa, visited several areas, including Okponglo and the Accra Mall.

