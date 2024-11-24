Ibrahim Mahama's 10-Year-Old Beneficiary Flies Abroad For Leukemia Treatment After $100k Donation
- 10-year-old Lisa Laryea, battling with stage four leukemia, has been flown out of the country for extensive treatment
- This comes after the young patient received a $100,000 donation from businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama
- A video of the young girl's family and carers preparing her for the crucial trip has surfaced on social media
Lisa Laryea's family and carers have bid her farewell as she departs South Africa to continue her treatment.
The 10-year-old was at the Intensive Care Unit at Ridge Hospital, battling stage 4 leukemia.
Reports indicate that she was admitted with headache and cold symptoms before experts diagnosed a life-threatening cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
Lisa's condition condition gained traction after her family launched a fundraiser which attracted the benevolence of Ibrahim Mahama.
The CEO of Engineers & Planners, Ibrahim Mahama pledged to channel $100,000 toward Lisa's treatment.
Lisa flies out for treatment
On November 24, 2024, GHOneTV reported that Lisa had departed South Africa for the treatment.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lisa was spotted on a stretcher being transported into an ambulance bound for the airport.
Ibrahim Mahama and some of Lisa's family members were present to cheer the young patient up.
"It's been a roller coster. Seriously. To see a child in pain and there's nothing much you can do is something else," a family member remarked as she hailed praises on Ibrahim Mahama.
The businessman is known for several philanthropic efforts in and beyond Ghana. Recently, he donated $25,000 needed for a life-saving kidney transplant for 13-year-old Rosemary Boadu.
Bawumia promises free dialysis
YEN.com.gh reported that the government plans to absorb the exorbitant fees of dialysis free under the National Health Insurance Scheme.
Before its new plans, the government had piloted a programme that offered free kidney dialysis for patients aged 60 and above and under 18.
The new proposal complements other efforts, including the procurement of 30 additional dialysis machines for the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital's Renal Dialysis Unit.
