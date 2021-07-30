Friday, July 30, 2021, is turning out to be the best day of Oswald Gennuh

In addition to the gifts from different brands and companies, he gets to cruise around in a Jeep for a day

Video posted online shows an overwhelmed Gennuh admiring the vehicle

Oswald Gennuh, the 9-year old whose instructive letter to his mother has captured the hearts of Ghanaians and brands is having an even better day.

The executives of Endela Africa Co. Ltd. Motor Vehicle Company have leased to him a Jeep Cherokee to ride in a day.

Ozwald - viral 'Our Day' Student to ride in Jeep for one day; video pops up. Photo source: @PulseGhana

A video posted online shows Oswald happily having a feel of the vehicle while talking to the media. Already brands including KFC Ghana, Dominos Pizza, Pizza Hut have shared gifts with him to celebrate his special day at school.

Watch the video of Oswald cruising in the Jeep below.

Background

An instructive letter from 9-year old Oswald Gennuh to his mother to provide him with a list of items to celebrate the vacation day at his school, Christ Ambassadors School has sparked a lot of reactions.

In the letter dated July 29, 2021, and titled Things to Bring on Our Day, the boy urges his mother to ''read every tiny note'.'

The first item on his list was a request for a ''big coke'' for his teacher, Mrs Appiah, and further informed his mother that his teacher had permitted him to bring his iPad to school on Our Day.

For items four, five, and six, he asked his mother for a pack of biscuits and drinks, white chocolate or Easter eggs and a big size Ceres drink, respectively.

The boy also included provisions he will need for breakfast and lunch along with a schedule, asking his mother to select from the two options he had listed. Beneath the letter, the boy explained why he thought he deserved the good treat for the special day.

According to the boy, he performed exceptionally well in his end of term exams and made her proud, urging her not to disappoint him.

