A groom has stirred laughter with his antics at his wedding

The groom got guests laughing after responding to a question from his bride's father

The father had asked what the groom was going to do to his daughter after the wedding

A groom got guests at his traditional wedding bursting into laughter after he responded to a question from his father-in-law.

The father of the bride had asked the groom what he was going to do to his daughter when he eventually takes her home after the wedding.

After a few seconds of trying to avoid the question, the groom shout 'merek) nyem no' which literally translates as:

"I am going to get her pregnant."

His answer which seemed to have surprised the people around got many of the weddinggoers to burst into laughter.

The man answered the question while on the verge of putting a ring on his bride's finger to seal the marriage.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the groom is seen holding the hand of the groom with his left hand while he had a ring in his right.

Before he could slip the ring on the bride's finger, his father-in-law took the microphone and asked his question.

While the groom was dilly-dallying on his answer, the father-in-law encouraged him to speak like a man.

"I do not want a man who has fear in him. Speak like a man. Look at her face and tell her, what are you going to do if you take her home?"

So hilarious was the guy's response that the bride, even in her tense moment, could afford some laughter.

After his answer, the father went ahead to offer prayers to God.

