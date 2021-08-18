A male national service personnel who proposed to a lady during his service year has married her in a church wedding ceremony in Delta state

Many people have reacted to their video, saying they both were lucky to have found love while serving

In a recent clip of them shared on Instagram, the couple danced as they shared a kiss after the pastor had joined them

The service personnel whose proposal video went viral months ago have finally walked down the aisle.

A recent clip shared by @instablog9ja showed the lovers dancing in the church after the pastor had joined them in holy matrimony.

The corps member was celebrated by many online. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

Made for each other

Many who reacted to their wedding ceremony said they really made the best use of their service year.

In the proposal video, when the man went on a knee to ask his colleague's hand in marriage, people around giggled.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has stirred massive reactions from social media users with many congratulating them.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

sir_tijaja said:

"Where dem dey sell the knot. E no dey black market?"

tunrayo_adigun said:

"Its the man at the trunk of the car for me."

kangalanky47 said:

"The guy must be a clown... D girl no believe hin proposal."

funny_mrsosabillz said:

"Na so engagement suppose be,no be man go just engage woman for 3 years turn her to lord of the ring."

tempo.tang10 said:

"Those corpers wey I meet for Nasarawa camp lafia 2011 just chop my money run away."

Source: Yen.com.gh