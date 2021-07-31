Joel Wilson is the founder of Joewils Collection

His label produces bespoke leather shoes and sandals alongside designer bags made with African prints

Wilson graduated with a degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

Joel Wilson, a Ghanaian designer and entrepreneur, has narrated how he started his business with GHc100 and is now positioning himself to become a global brand.

The chief executive officer of Joewils Collection disclosed that he knew he had a passion for art whilst in class two, where he excelled during art lessons.

''I used to draw a lot in class two. I perfected the act whilst in form two in junior high school. My teacher would always call me to draw on the board anytime he needed someone to do so,'' Wilson told YEN.com.gh.

Life offered him the opportunity to pursue his passion at the Tema Methodist Day Secondary School, where he studied Visual Arts.

Becoming a shoemaker

The journey to being a professional shoemaker and designer began on campus at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). According to Wilson, pursuing Integrated Rural Arts and Industry at the Ghanaian university enabled him to perfect the craft.

''I started my business with GHc100 and started producing on a large scale after completing university. A businessman later invested GHc10,000 into the business, which helped me to expand,'' he said.

Challenges amid growth

Though he has made great strides in the field, he contends that competition from cheap Chinese products on the Ghanaian market is affecting the shoemaking industry in Ghana.

''Cheap products from China are a big challenge. The lack of material engineers to produce original soles to help in producing the shoes in large qualities is also a problem. We need people to invest in this area to expand the business beyond our borders.''

Wilson is not only into designing bespoke leather shoes and sandals, he also designs quality and affordable bags and comfy furniture with African prints, which he makes based on special orders.

Despite the stiff competition from China, Wilson believes Ghana has huge potential to become a hub for quality designer leather shoes, bags, and sandals.

See photos of some of his designs below;

