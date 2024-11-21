Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has been spotted in the gym ahead of her upcoming singing marathon attempt

This comes after she shared the official date and venue for her second shot at the enviable record

Her gym moments have stoked a frenzy online as fans count down to the show

34-year-old Afua Asantewaa is gearing up for her second chance at becoming the world's record holder for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

The Ghanaian socialite tried last year, clocking in over 120 hours. However, the Guinness World Records body disqualified her initial attempt on several technical grounds.

Afua recently announced that she would stage her second attempt in Kumasi on December 21 after hosting her first attempt in Accra.

Afua Asantewaa in the gym

A video of Afua Asantewaa busily working out has popped up on social media. In the video, she sang along to Daddy Lumba's song as she lifted her dumbbells.

The video has spiked the anticipation for her new attempt. Fans who have begun counting down to the showdown thronged the comments section to wish Afua Asantewaa well.

Last year, her performance booth staged in Accra became one of the biggest spots for Detty December enthusiasts.

It also attracted top stars across the country, including Sarkodie and Mr Eazi.

Fans react to Afua Asantewaa's preparations

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Afua Asantewaa's gym video ahead of her second Guinness World Record singing attempt.

agyeiwaasarah1996 said:

"Girl yi eho t3no dodo😏😏😏"

serwaa_guyguy wrote:

"Has Guinness accepted her de33?"

africanprint_cloths noted:

"She should make us aware that Guinness has accepted her request before she wastes her time and ours too yooo😂😂"

islam_med18 remarked:

"We don’t want any hohohoho, I lost my voice please bring me water biaa. If she is not ready ready, she shouldn’t waste our time"

Afua Nash hints at eat-a-thon

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian content creator Afua Asantewaa had shared her plans to attempt a Guinness World Records eating marathon.

She aims to eat for 103 hours and 20 minutes (4 days, 7 hours and 20 minutes).

She established that her GWR attempt would be broadcast live on the Savage Room show on YouTube on Monday, November 11, 2024, at the Afropod studios in Accra.

