A house help was granted a GH¢50,000 bail with sureties after allegedly attacking a friend with acid

This was after the two engaged in a serious quarrel while cleaning tiles on December 22, 2021

The Bekwai Circuit Court, presided over by Isaac Apeatu, adjourned the case to December 17, 2024

A 26-year-old has been arraigned before the Bekwai Circuit Court for allegedly pouring acid on a senior high school leaver.

When he appeared before the court recently, the house help, Ernest Agyei, denied causing Benjamin Asante any bodily harm.

Acid attack accused, Ernest Agyei, says he denies causing bodily harm to his friend, Benjamin Asante.

The court granted him a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties, and he is expected to reappear on December 17, 2024.

According to the Ghana News Agency, Police Chief Inspector Christian Amartey told the court presided over by Isaac Apeatu that Benjamin Asante, the victim and complainant and a former student of Yamfo Anglican Secondary School near Sunyani, was a resident of Trede in the Ashanti Region.

The accused, Agyei, was a house help who lived at Pakyi No 2.

On December 22, 2021, the day of the incident, Benjamin Asante’s brother, Francis Agyei, invited him to assist in cleaning tiles with acid.

Ernest Agyei, the accused, joined the activity with his friend, Godfred Kwadwo Tawiah. However, during the cleaning exercise, the accused person and Tawiah reportedly argued.

According to the prosecutor, Ernest Agyei (the accused) later went to Benjamin Asante (the complainant) and asked him to see what Tawiah had done to him.

The complainant dismissed the accused’s complaints and told him that he would not meddle in their affairs.

Later, the complainant told the accused that he, too, would have acted similarly if he had been in Tawiah's position. This offended Agyei, and he began to insult Asante.

The two began to quarrel, and in the heat of the argument, Agyei allegedly picked up a container of the acid they were working with and poured it on Asante.

Benjamin Asante was immediately rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he was admitted for three months.

Six months later, in June 2022, Asante finally filed a police report against Ernest Agyei, leading to his arrest and subsequent arraignment.

Achiase chief sprays acid on subjects

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Chief of Achiase in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been arrested for allegedly spraying acid on members of the community.

According to eyewitnesses, Nana Oduro Sanamoah Yeboah called a meeting on May 3, 2024, to discuss demarcating the boundary between Achiase and the neighbouring town of Daa.

However, when community members disagreed with his proposal, the chief allegedly pulled out acid from his pocket and sprayed it on the crowd and he was later taken in by the police.

