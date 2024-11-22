A Ghanaian TikToker has opened up about his frustrations with Ghana's FDA

The content creator was spotted in a video lamenting about a letter he received from the authority

Social media has been awash with messages about comments about what could have caused the rift

A video of Ghanaian TikToker Deaconess Abokoma has surfaced on TikTok, making rounds on other platforms.

The video was culled from a live interaction in which the TikToker shed light on his struggles with Ghana's FDA.

Deaconess Abokoma rants as the FDA clamps down on his content. Source: Instagram/Deaconess_Abokoma

It's unclear when the video was recorded. The content creator known for his hilarious content mimicking Ghanaian mothers showed a letter addressed to him.

In the letter, the FDA sought to remind him of its ban on celebrities advertising alcohol.

Deaconess Abokoma faces fine

In his rant, Deaconess Abokoma referenced content he published with bottles of Club beer as the source of his woes with the FDA.

The TikToker claims that he was neither contacted nor received any funds from the producers of the alcoholic product.

Deaconess Abokoma, real name Ebenezer Arthur, faces a hefty fine of GH₵25k should he ignore the FDA's request.

Netizens raise their concerns

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Abokoma's woes with the FDA.

_mkash1 said:

"The Ghana FDA really has no work to do seriously."

taylor.mcbenjamin wrote:

"What they are doing is not Promotion of the Alcohol. As they’ve said they don’t have any contract with any alcohol producer to promote anything. They can’t be sued. Period!!"

zeena_admina remarked:

"I wanna understand something. Is it against the law to do advertisement for alcoholic beverages?"

whyflossy quizzed

"And what will that 25k be used for if he is sued?"

Supreme Court upholds FDA's directive

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian music executive Mark Darlington Osae had received a crucial update on his legal battle with the FDA concerning its ban on celebrities.

On Wednesday, June 19, the Chief Justice issued a brief ruling backing the FDA's directive after nearly two years of legal back and forth.

Showbiz analyst Kwame Dadzie described the Supreme Court's decision, which shattered the hopes of many celebrities, as unfair.

