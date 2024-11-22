Deaconess Abokoma Fumes As FDA Warns Him To Stop Promoting Alcohol, Faces GH₵25k Fine
- A Ghanaian TikToker has opened up about his frustrations with Ghana's FDA
- The content creator was spotted in a video lamenting about a letter he received from the authority
- Social media has been awash with messages about comments about what could have caused the rift
A video of Ghanaian TikToker Deaconess Abokoma has surfaced on TikTok, making rounds on other platforms.
The video was culled from a live interaction in which the TikToker shed light on his struggles with Ghana's FDA.
It's unclear when the video was recorded. The content creator known for his hilarious content mimicking Ghanaian mothers showed a letter addressed to him.
In the letter, the FDA sought to remind him of its ban on celebrities advertising alcohol.
Deaconess Abokoma faces fine
In his rant, Deaconess Abokoma referenced content he published with bottles of Club beer as the source of his woes with the FDA.
The TikToker claims that he was neither contacted nor received any funds from the producers of the alcoholic product.
Deaconess Abokoma, real name Ebenezer Arthur, faces a hefty fine of GH₵25k should he ignore the FDA's request.
Netizens raise their concerns
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Abokoma's woes with the FDA.
_mkash1 said:
"The Ghana FDA really has no work to do seriously."
taylor.mcbenjamin wrote:
"What they are doing is not Promotion of the Alcohol. As they’ve said they don’t have any contract with any alcohol producer to promote anything. They can’t be sued. Period!!"
zeena_admina remarked:
"I wanna understand something. Is it against the law to do advertisement for alcoholic beverages?"
whyflossy quizzed
"And what will that 25k be used for if he is sued?"
Supreme Court upholds FDA's directive
In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian music executive Mark Darlington Osae had received a crucial update on his legal battle with the FDA concerning its ban on celebrities.
On Wednesday, June 19, the Chief Justice issued a brief ruling backing the FDA's directive after nearly two years of legal back and forth.
Showbiz analyst Kwame Dadzie described the Supreme Court's decision, which shattered the hopes of many celebrities, as unfair.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation