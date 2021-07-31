The award-winning Journalist thinks the comparison and name-calling is unnecessary

Some people have suggested that Oswald should not have been given all those products by the brands

In a Facebook, Awuni defended Oswald getting those products whether he comes from a privileged home or not

Ghanaian Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has questioned the thinking of people criticising 9-year old Oswald Gennuh for receiving gifts from brands and companies in the country.

Brands including MTN, KFC Ghana, Dominos Pizza, and Pizza Hut have shared gifts with him to celebrate his special day at school. The gifting of the products kicked off after the nation was caught in the feel-good story of Gennuh who sent an instructive letter to his mother about what he needs for a vacation day at school.

In a Facebook post, he stated that it is not the fault of the now-viral student that he is in the space he finds himself.

Awuni also added that it is possible to celebrate Oswald and another talented young person.

"The sky is big enough to accommodate all the birds that have the capacity to fly high," reads part of the post by Awuni. "What people may give more attention to cannot be controlled by the application of common sense or what someone thinks is more important."

Check his full post below.

An instructive letter from 9-year old Oswald Gennuh to his mother to provide him with a list of items to celebrate the vacation day at his school sparked a lot of reactions.

In the letter dated July 29, 2021, and titled 'Things to Bring on Our Day', the boy urges his mother to ''read every tiny note'.'

The first item on his list was a request for a ''big coke'' for his teacher, Mrs Appiah, and further informed his mother that his teacher had permitted him to bring his iPad to school on Our Day.

For items four, five, and six, he asked his mother for a pack of biscuits and drinks, white chocolate or Easter eggs and a big size Ceres drink, respectively.

The boy also included provisions he will need for breakfast and lunch along with a schedule, asking his mother to select from the two options he had listed. Beneath the letter, the boy explained why he thought he deserved the good treat for the special day.

According to the boy, he performed exceptionally well in his end of term exams and made her proud, urging her not to disappoint him.

Meanwhile, the likes of KiDi and Mr Drew surprised the students of the school with musical performances.

