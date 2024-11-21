The young man who gave President Akufo-Addo a stern look in a viral video refuses to apologise despite pressure from some elders

He argues that the president has not apologised for what he perceives as poor governance during his eight-year tenure

Confident in his stance, he revealed his location as Spintex, ready to face any consequences for his actions

The young man caught on video staring at President Akufo-Addo said people have started calling him demanding he apologises for his actions.

However, the young man said he saw nothing wrong with the look he gave the president and would not apologise despite the calls from some elderly people.

In the video, the young man asked why he should apologise when President Akufo-Addo has not done the same for what he perceives as the Head of State messing up the country.

The man said he only gave the president a stern look and nothing more. He added that he would never apologise for such an action, considering how President Akufo-Addo has governed the country for nearly eight years.

The young man added that he was ready to face whoever would come for him. He gave his location as Spintex and said he was prepared for whatever would happen.

Netizens rally behind young man against apologising

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@SouthsidePablo_ said:

“He shouldn’t apologise for any reason, Nana Addo deserves more than that for messing up the country so much, useless president.”

@JnrSamad wrote:

“Bro I dey with you never apologies to anyone… He ‘Sika mp3 Dede’ has to apologise to Ghanaians.”

@blay_sabali said:

“Apologise say what Eii Ghana 😂😂.”

@Nanaezze wrote:

“Apologise for what? He never attacked the President. If a stare can cause you to ask someone to apologise then look carefully at the Mess Addo has caused. Digging a hole for $58 M no be joke.”

@Rapture567 said:

“Mandem talk all 👌 at times I don’t know how some people Dey think sef.”

@stkyei wrote:

“National security go pick this guy soon.”

@int_incognito said:

“Some Ghanaians de3 gyimi gyimi saa, what should he apologise for... the short man has not even apologise for how he has messed up our economy.”

Police interdicted after blasting Akufo-Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a police chief inspector was interdicted after criticising Akufo-Addo in a video.

The police officer said President Akufo-Addo was incompetent and corrupt holding that the country deserves better leadership.

Afterwards, the Police Service said it would conduct a thorough investigation into his conduct per Police Service Regulations.

