Thierry Nyann, who is a presenter at TV3 Ghana, graduated from the University of Professional Studies, Accra

He obtained a postgraduate degree in Marketing from the Ghanaian university

Nyann has taken to his social media page to share bedazzling frames to celebrate the feat

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian media personality, Thierry Nyann, clocked another milestone in his life as he graduates with a Master's in Marketing from the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

The popular TV3 presenter joined other graduands at the 13th congregation ceremony held by the Ghanaian university on Saturday, July 24.

Despite the prevailing pandemic coupled with his work as a broadcaster, Thierry Nyann overcame the hectic periods to earn his postgraduate degree.

All our dreams can come true - TV3 presenter says as he graduates with master's in Marketing from UPSA. Image: Thierry Nyann

Source: Instagram

Celebrating the milestone

On Instagram, he has celebrated the achievement with photos donning his graduation robe.

''All our dreams can come true, If we have the courage to pursue them,'' he captioned one of the photos.

Elsewhere, he said:

''So much to be thankful for . Happy Sunday, everyone.''

The inspiring messages and the graduation photos have amassed reactions and congratulatory comments from his loved ones.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

Ghanaian TV presenters earn master's degrees

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that, TV3 presenters, Ayisha Yakubuu and Alfred Ocansey have graduated with master's degrees from the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

The pair marked the milestones at the 13th congregation ceremony held by the Ghanaian university on Saturday, July 24.

Ayisha Yakubuu and Alfred Ocansey both earned postgraduate degrees in Brands and Communication Management from the reputable university.

Ghanaian man turns plastic wastes into fuels

YEN.com.gh previously reported Ghanaian engineer, Francis Kantavooro, is converting plastic waste into either diesel, gasoline, kerosene, or gas for domestic use with a reactor he assembled.

The entrepreneur is helping to address sanitation challenges in the West African nation by converting discarded plastic waste into cost-effective fuels for home use and power either cars or motorcycles.

In an interview with SciDev.Net, Francis Kantavooro disclosed that he started the initiative back in the university.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen