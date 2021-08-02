Ketoa Biaa Nsua: $50million raised so far to build National Cathedral

$50million has been raised for the construction of the National Cathedral project

The amount raised so far is exactly half the target money of $100million needed to complete the building project

Ghanaians are encouraged to contribute the GHC100 to support the project

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that so far, $50million has been raised for the construction of the National Cathedral project.

This was revealed by the Head of the Church Relations with the National Cathedral project, Rev Ameyaw Ebenezer Saka when he was questioned on how much has been raised so far..

The amount raised so far is exactly half the target money of $100million needed to complete the building project.

“... with the various fundraising we held in Accra in December 2018, in Washington in 2019, and also in Kumasi in January 2020, we have had a quite amount of money. “I think that about half of the hundred million,” he said.

According to a report filed by 3news, Rew Saka has encouraged the general public to keep sending their voluntary contributions to own the project and also in order to ensure the smooth completion of the project.

“The requested voluntary contributions are very important because we want to have the ordinary Ghanaian to own this project, ordinary Christian to own this project so your contributions come in to help facilitate the project,” he said.

Ghanaians to donate GHC 100

In a bid to get a total of one million dollars and over to put up the national Cathedral, the government is appealing to Ghanaians to support with a monthly contribution of GHC100 monthly.

The initiative is christened ‘Ketoa Biaa Nsua’ to wit, no amount is too small.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said it would go a long way to help with the completion of the much-talked-about edifice to be ready for commissioning by March 6, 2024.

He made this known during the presentation of the 2021 mid-year budget review in Parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

