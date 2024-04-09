Dr Kwabena Donkor says the Presidency must rethink its decision to cut power to Burkina Faso

According to the former Power Minister, the act could potentially lead to security and major economic implications for the country

But Atta Akyea, who announced the directive, says it demonstrates the President's commitment to Ghanaians amid the power challenge

Former Power Minister Dr Kobina Donkor says President Akufo-Addo’s directive to suspend the export of electricity to neighbouring countries could have dire consequences for Ghana.

He said the directive was not well thought out and should be immediately revoked to prevent any complications.

Dr Kwabena Donkor says Ghana could suffer grave implications from the President's directive.

Source: Getty Images

In an interview on JoyNews, Dr Donkor noted that, particularly in the case of Burkina Faso, Ghana could suffer economic and security complications by cutting power to the northern country.

He noted the Volta River from which Ghana generates hydropower for the country is sourced from Burkina Faso.

Should the President’s directive take full effect, he indicated that it may push the Burkinabes to explore alternative measures for power generation in their country, such as building more dams on the Volta River within Burkina Faso’s territory.

He explained that such an action would drastically reduce the amount of water that flows into Ghana’s side of the river, thus heavily impacting the Akosombo dam’s ability to produce electricity.

He said this could worsen the power crisis in the country.

He has urged the Presidency to immediately rethink the directive to avoid leaving behind a larger power crisis than it came to meet.

Akufo-Addo cancels power export to Burkina, others

Dr Kwabena Donkor’s concerns follow a directive from President Akufo-Addo relayed by the Chairman of the Energy Committee of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea, that power being exported to neighbouring countries will be suspended.

This follows Ghana battling erratic power supply following several technical hitches affecting the Electricity Company of Ghana.

According to Atta Akyea, the President’s directive demonstrates his commitment to addressing the needs of Ghanaians above earning profits from electricity export.

He said the diverted power would be fed into the national grid to support the country's electricity supply.

Mahama takes on Akufo-Addo over power challenges

YEN.com.gh has reported that John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged the government to take responsibility for the power crisis.

Mahama blamed the recent power challenges on the mismanagement of the Energy Sector Levy.

He believes the decision to collateralise revenue from the Energy Sector Levy has contributed to money challenges causing the power cuts.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress also expressed concern for businesses and households

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh