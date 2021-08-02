Twene didn't mince his words whilst talking about the national cathedral

In a video, he shared that it is not worth contributing to pay for the cathedral

He stated that Ghanaians did not vote for President Akufo-Addo to build a cathedral

Popular social commentator and vlogger, Twene Jonas, has criticised the idea by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government to have Ghanaians contribute towards the construction of the national cathedral.

On Thursday, July 29, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance had made a plea for Ghanaians to contribute to the construction of the religious edifice during the reading of the mid-year budget review.

During a Facebook live session, Jonas lashed out at the idea and added that anyone who makes any monetary contribution is a fool.

Based in the United States, Jonas has become famous for taking on leaders in Ghana, often in a non-diplomatic way.

"Akufo-Addo, no one voted for you to build a cathedral. Have you ever heard of a president who builds a church? Anyone who contributes to the building of the cathedral is a fool. Only fools will pay that money," said an obviously incensed Jonas.

"Only aimless people will pay that money."

The cathedral is expected to be commissioned on March 6, 2024, to commemorate Ghana's independence day.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Jonas had found himself in hot waters after another Ghanaian living in the United States of America confronted him on the streets.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the businessman known as Chris Dollar was seen walking on the streets and bumped into Jonas who was also on his social media rant.

The man approached him and asked why Jonas was always trying to disgrace Ghanaians in America by his actions and words.

He asked Twene Jonas to show him the Lamborghini and Porsche cars he claims to own and show him the apartment he lives in.

In response to the man's request, Twene Jonas said he did not have any car but was only bragging about being rich just for likes and views on social media.

