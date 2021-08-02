UTAG is set to commence an indefinite strike from today, Monday, August 2, 2021

The strike is due to poor conditions of service they have constantly been complaining about

The association has directed all of its members on all campuses nationwide to withdraw their services and activities

The University Teachers Association of Ghana, UTAG, is set to commence an indefinite strike from today, Monday, August 2, 2021.

The purpose of their indefinite strike action is due to poor conditions of service.

According to a report filed by Citinewss, UTAG directed all its members to comply with the strike per a communique released on July 30, 2021.

University Teachers Association begins indefinite strike over poor conditions of service

The association has therefore directed all of its members on all campuses nationwide to withdraw their services and not partake in activities like examinations, invigilation, marking of examination scripts, and processing of examination results.

Since 2012, the association has reportedly been asking the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.

