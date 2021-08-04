A protective elder brother by the name of Jojo is determined to fight the stigma against his special needs sister

In an interview, Jojo explained the condition of his younger sister to be cerebral palsy which affects her movements

Parents of Ayeyie revealed that they have faced stigmatization from both church members and families

An 8-year-old Ghanaian boy with a special needs sister, Ayeyie, is on a quest to stop the stigma against people with disabilities.

In a documentary sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of TV3 News, the young man by the name of Jojo Oti Yeboah described his sister's condition.

Jojo said his sister suffers from cerebral palsy, which he described as a congenital disorder that affects movement.

Jojo holding his special needs sister Ayeyie Source: UGC

Ayeyie caught jaundice on the third day of birth which climbed to her brain and prevents her from controlling her body, he said.

My sister can't do anything by herself and it makes me feel sad, Jojo added.

The young brother said my wish for my sister is to see her walk someday.

Speaking to Ayeyie's mother, she added that she had to stop going to church because of the stigma she faced over there.

Ayeyie's father narrated that he was asked by his friends to run away from all this and he paid no heed to that.

Young Joyo's desire is to be given a platform to educate the public to accept children living with disabilities.

His final words to everybody was that we should learn to love people with disabilities.

