Apostle Okose Emmanuel, a prominent cleric, has sparked a significant stir on TikTok with his controversial views on education and wealth.

In a video shared on the platform, he boldly expressed that "Education is a scam" and asserted that the path to riches lies in recognizing and nurturing one's gifts, rather than relying on traditional education.

He further emphasized that salary acts as drug employers provide to distract employees from pursuing their dreams, advocating instead for harnessing individual talents to gain favor with influential figures.

Apostle Okose Emmanuel's thought-provoking statements have ignited discussions among netizens, with many expressing diverse opinions on the role of education and the pursuit of success.

How social media users reacted to Apostle Okose Emmanuel's take on education

While some resonated with his perspective on prioritizing innate talents, others defended the value of formal education in personal growth and skill development. Below are some of their reactions.

evergreenvi0 said:

Yes I give credit when I see dis kind of video cuz I no go schoolbut am Rich so when my children ask me evidence deh I no fit explain

Michael Mathias commented:

Your payment is just what is holding you back. Now even the ones with degree are now learning tailoring

Henry2 stated:

I don't need to be billionaires, I don't need to be rich, I only need to be comfortable, and happy.

indicated:

it actually depends on what you're educating yourself on. learning to make hair is a form of education...and hence skill acquisition.

I dropped out but my husband saw my potentials and sent me back to school - Accomplished lady says

Meanwhile, a lady, Folasade Adegeye, aka Teacher Sade, has gone ahead to graduate from university and become a celebrated teacher despite initially dropping out of school.

Teacher Sade, as she is popularly called, said she stopped schooling while in JSS1. She said her boyfriend, who later became her husband, sent her back to school.

Nigerian actress Eucharia Anunobi bags doctorate degree; massive congratulatory messages pour out

In another story, celebrity friends recently showed support for veteran actress Eucharia Anunobi at an event marking the conferment of a Ph.D.

Videos from the ceremony were spotted on social media, and the actress was seen donned in her academic regalia.

