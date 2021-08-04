Amidst the hundreds of placards being displayed at the ongoing FixTheCountry demonstration, the placard of the day has finally arrived according to TV3 News.

Many on social media who saw the most had some very interesting things to say about it.

The placard read; "We aim for waakye, they aim for V8. Life no balance. Fix the country!

FixTheCountry: Placard of the day Pops up and Gets Many Massively reaction

Some of the comments are listed below;

From Bayou Kelvin

We aim for something standard for all, they aim for something luxurious for themselves alone.

Derek Darko commented;

You aim for waakye so you will always cry for food

Alhassan Shaibu

Don't just reduced this message to your understanding alone, it's for deep thinkers and it's the truth. Even the wakye kra is hard to get under this government. He should have said koko

AmponsahProf Chorkor said;

All these useless guys are in Ghana, how can this country will be develop. People are seriously planing for a better living, he is crying for Waakye.

From ZionPryncess Sarah;

That placard is not talking about waakye literally. It is speaking of a good and fair standard of living for all citizens,including children who learn under trees etc, but those in authority are thinking of getting bigger cars. Sorry,you didn't get his point.

Adepa Acqosuah Barnieh replied;

A lot are refusing to get the point on this placard. It's an indirect communication (Idiomatic). Think deep and you will understand every word written there

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the ongoing 'FixTheCountry' demonstration has gotten a lot of people heated up as placards with various messages are being held around.

Several interesting messages to the government have been penned down and waved about amid shouting and singing.

Some of the placards read as follows;

The country needs equality. Enough of the killing, intimidations, borrowing and police brutality. The police and military need to be transparent.

I may not return home alive from this demo and if i don't, Mama, remember i died fighting for the betterment of the next generation

