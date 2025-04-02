Osei Kwame Despite and his friends, in a video, hijacked the streets of East Legon with their luxury cars as they headed for his residence

The millionaire businessman drove his luxury $3 million Buggati Chiron while Ofori Sarpong and other members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club followed suit

Many Ghanaians who saw the video were impressed by the sheer amount of wealth on display and hoped to be as successful as Despite and his friends

Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite and his wealthy associates caused a stir in East Legon as they drove through the streets in a convoy of luxury cars.

Osei Kwame Despite and friends cruise in luxury car.

Leading the fleet was Despite himself, behind the wheel of his $3 million Bugatti Chiron. His close friend, Dr. Ofori Sarpong, and other members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club followed in their high-end vehicles, such as G Wagons, Rolls Royce,

Many Ghanaians who saw the video of the convoy were impressed by the display of wealth. Some expressed admiration for Despite’s success, while others saw it as motivation to achieve financial prosperity.

He reportedly purchased the Bugatti in 2022 as a birthday gift to himself when he turned 60. The vehicle, which costs nearly GHC20 million, was first seen at a meeting of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

Beyond his love for cars, Despite has made significant contributions to business and philanthropy in Ghana. His success story, from humble beginnings to becoming one of the country’s richest businessmen, has inspired many.

In 2024, he cemented his legacy further by opening the Despite Automobile Museum on his 63rd birthday. The facility showcases a collection of vintage and luxury cars, offering a glimpse of his automobile collection. The museum’s launch was widely celebrated.

Osei Kwame Despite the popular millionaire.

Despite and friends spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Amazon123456 said:

"All that he has is not up to one aircraft owned by Ibrahim Mahama Ghana's richest man. Ibrahim Mahama has 3 aircrafts and about 10 luxury cars just dey play."

3tw3koraaafonome commented:

"That slim guyis always around them they vex me rough."

aniajufor wrote:

"Nii Armah , McDan and Ibrahim Mahama the Private jet 🛩 owners are the makers and shakers."

Gabby Blessed Rock said:

"The money can't save lives but buy vanities and show off to put pressure on the youth, You go leave all behind like J.J Did One Day So Help The Street."

Harry commented:

"Whatever money can’t do too much money can do.”

Jude Gullyside said:

"What's the colour of your bugatti."

John Mahama cruises in VW

John Mahama in a video that went viral travelled in a regular Volkswagen mini van instead of his presidential convoy, sparking reactions online.

YEN.com.gh reported that the president attended a party and was in the company of some close associates who were dressed in white outfits.

Many Ghanaians were surprised to see the president travel without his convoy. Some people were pleased while others felt it was not a safe move.

