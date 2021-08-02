It looks like 'Dumsor' part two might be released soon

Some six years ago, Sarkodie released a song of the same title to bash the government of the day over the crisis

In a new interview, he disclosed that he might have to release a new version of the song

Ghanaian artiste, Sarkodie, has stated that he might release a new song to call the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government to order over the intermittent supply of power in the country.

In 2015, he put out a song titled 'Dumsor', criticising the then government led by John Dramani Mahama for not doing enough to resolve the issue which was crippling businesses and households.

In a new interview on Hitz 103.9 FM on Monday, August 2, 2021, he shared that he might release an updated version of the song because the issue hasn't been solved under the current government.

He made the statement whilst speaking on the issue of reactions to songs that are deemed political.

"Dumsor was like a very big thing which I was keen on. I think it's coming back so we might have to drop dumsor back again but when I was writing the song, I wasn't experiencing dumsor," stated Sarkodie to host Andy Dosty.

"And sometimes when you say these things, psychologically, it makes them want to keep up and they don't want to fall off track because you are seeing that someone is appreciating the work that you are doing."

Skip to 18 minutes 33 seconds to watch him talk about releasing a new 'Dumsor' song.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie's much-awaited "No Pressure" album was released on Friday, July 30, 2021. It is ruling the charts and the trends around the world as expected.

The project is Sarkodie's seventh studio album since he debuted on the Ghanaian mainstream music scene. The previous projects are 'Makye,' 'Rapperholic,' Sarkology,' 'Mary,' 'Highest' and 'Black Love.'

