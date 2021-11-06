YEN.com.gh's recent report about a UK based Ghanaian man was pleading with the youth not to move out of Ghana has got many talking

Many seemed to be in disagreement with the 80-year-old man's worry about the likely inability of Ghanaian youth to withstand the cold weather abroad

Kojo Mensah commented: "Apuuu if we can handle our Ghanaian leaders why can't we handle the cold out there"

An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh reported that an 80-year-old Ghanaian man living in the UK had warned Ghanaians not to migrate abroad because the cold weather is very deadly and can end one's life.

Many who saw the post on the verified Facebook page of YEN.com.gh seemed very unhappy about the man's advice.

The post at the time of this publication has close to 5,000 reactions with more than 840 comments.

UK base Ghanaian in an interview with DJ Nyaaami Phot credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: UGC

A few of the comments have been highlighted below;

Cedric Ofosu commented:

These people always say "aburokyire is hard" but the Indians and Pakistanis are bringing their people in droves, helping them, securing jobs for them. Ibi tinz ooo

Daavi Sitsofe Fruitfulness replied:

I said even if that's where God will start his judgment from koraa, I'll come and meet him there, let him start from me. You can't tell me what to do. Its not your coldness and I'll handle it just the way they are handling it there. You can't foss me!

From Kojo Mensah:

Apuuu if we can handle the wickedness of our Ghanaian leaders why can’t we handle the cold out there,Infact God willing next year d3 I have to leave Ghana

Evans Kweku Tabiri commented:

I think he is referring to his family members. Cus we the ppl of scatted economy of Ghana especially the youth, these kind of words encourages us to move to abroad. Old man n cold wether pls we like the cold wai. We are coming there straightup

Ohemaa Joyce wrote:

Grandpa abeg leave us alone wai,Even Dubai and other Islamic countries Sun,like hell fire koraaa people are enduring it and you talking of coldness

From Abig G Dabanka:

Massa, dont come n spoil our plans la, if u can't stay there, pack your things and come! Bayis3m kwa.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man from Ghana identified with the Twitter handle, @uncleskinnyyyyy, currently stays in Norway according to his bio on the social media platform.

In a recent tweet, he indicated that life abroad is highly overrated, and Ghanaian youth should focus on making it in their home country instead of traveling abroad.

"Guys, stay in Ghana. Abrokyire be scam!!!" was his simple tweet but this generated massive reactions on social media from people who agree, and others who think his opinion is completely flawed.

Source: Yen