Controversial pastor Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Reverend Opambuor, has criticised his colleagues over their recent prophecies about the 2028 elections.

Reverend Opambuor blasts his colleagues over their prophecies about the 2028 elections. Photo source: @original.opambouwaamavis

Source: Instagram

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the founder and General Overseer of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center noted that God had secured victory for President John Dramani Mahama over former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections because of the good works he had done.

Reverend Opambuor said God had informed him that he had not yet decided who would succeed President John Mahama as the next Head of State of Ghana in the 2028 general elections.

He said:

"God has informed me to tell Ghanaians, Africans and worldwide that he has not thought about the next person who would replace President Mahama in the next four years in the seat because of the good works he is doing."

The controversial pastor dismissed his colleagues' prophecies about the 2028 elections, stating that God had not spoken to any prophet about choosing the next person to succeed President Mahama after his tenure in office.

Reverend Opambuor kneels before President John Dramani Mahama in his church. Photo source: GHBRAIN TV

Source: Youtube

The founder and General Overseer of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center warned any politician who had been mentioned by some prophets as the potential next Ghanaian President after the 2028 elections against rejoicing or celebrating as the prophecies were not credible.

He said:

"God has not yet seen through the hearts of people to know who would become the next President of Ghana because of John Mahama's good deeds. He has not spoken to anyone and mentioned that anyone will become president in 2028. So anyone whose name has been mentioned by priests, pastors and Mallams should not be excited because if you don't take care, you will lose what you even eat."

Reverend Opambuor noted that he got the information from God after he consulted him during a sleepless night.

The founder and General Overseer of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center's remarks come after Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, Prophet Owusu Bempah, and others shared prophecies about the 2028 elections during events in front of their congregations at their various churches.

Below is the video of Reverend Opambuor blasting his colleagues over 2028 election prophecies:

Opambuor's remarks about election prophecies stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rosemond Acheampong commented:

"I am surprised that after just three months, God is considering another person. JM has not crossed a year, and these men of God are installing another president. Aaaaba."

Kwamena Richie said:

"Okohwifo tesɛɛ wo, where was God standing before telling you this?"

ADIYISEM commented:

"The nation prophet has spoken. It's final."

Pastor slams McDan over remarks about religion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a pastor slammed McDan over his remarks about Ghanaians' excessive enthusiasm about religion.

Pastor John Wesley Amenuku Agble warned the businessman against underestimating the importance of religion to the progress of the nation.

The pastor noted that Ghanaians' excessive enthusiasm for religion was not the cause of Ghana's issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh