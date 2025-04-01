A video of former Ayensuano MP Teddy Nana Yaw Safori Addi and a fan is making rounds on social media

The former MP shared a peculiar greeting with the fan who appeared to have been expecting the politician

Hon Teddy's gesture which included a ride and his luxurious car has got many talking on social media

Ghanaian politician and the Deputy Director General of Operations at NADMO Teddy Safori Addi has courted attention online after his recent moments with a fan popped up online.

Former Ayensuano MP shares a heartwarming moment with a fan. Photo source: AyensuanoMP

The former Ayensuano MP was eyeing his second term after leading the constituency in the 8th parliament but was defeated by the New Patriotic Party's Ida Adjoa Asiedu.

Despite losing the 2024 elections as the parliamentary candidate for the Ayensuano consist, the former MP maintains a strong relationship with his supporters.

In a recent video, the former MP was spotted having a heartwarming interaction with his fan who referred to the politician by his pet name, Nana Yaw.

The MP greeted his old pal with his fists and gave him a tight friendly hug. After exchanging pleasantries, he led the man to his plush Land Cruiser and offered to open the door to the backseat to usher his friend in the car.

Former Ayensuano MP Teddy Safori Addi poses with President John Dramani Mahama. Photo source: AyensuanoMP

The man was overwhelmed with pride as he sat in the former MP's car. The video excited scores of netizens on social media.

Ayensuano MP and his friend stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanain in reaction to Teddy Nana Yaw Safori Addi's moments with one of his old pals.

Sam said:

"And someone who doesn’t know mr Teddy will say he’s a settings man. We like him like that😍."

jefferyqajowad wrote:

"This is so emotional ❤️❤️❤️🙏. No matter how ur brother or sister is , we don't neglect them ,take them as your own and remember we all eat from the floor before getting to where we are!#LetLoveLead❤️."

@kuta's888 remarked:

"I still don’t understand why this man lost his seat oo😢I pray 🙏 to meet him one day😢."

Awuradwoa shared:

"This man errr the way I wish he is my mp so that I can send my documents for help no errr. He is open paaaa."

Luciababe8585 noted:

"One of a kind, keep it up Hon. Teddy. U don't look down on people but yet they didn't vote for u.God bless u🙏🙏🥰🥰."

Clementogh commented:

"Her wife is also exceptional. I was at your constituency yesterday and saw the good deeds of you and your wife as she donated sewing machines to some of the ladies who graduated. God bless you."

Jemdove Official added:

"This is no settings.This is real love. I don't know what came on his people to vote against this down to earth man.I'm even tearing."

Teddy Safori Addi speaks after appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the immediate past Ayensuano MP had been announced as the Director General of Operations for the National Disaster Management Organisation.

He pledged his commitment to President John Dramani Mahama who saw him fit to lead NADMO under his administration.

The former MP known for his viral TikTok videos engaging with his constituents was spotted dancing to Kuami Eugene and Dj Vyrusky's Broken Heart after announcing his new milestone.

