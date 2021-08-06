Acting IGP, Dr, George Akuffo Dampare, has reshuffled the police administration

The reshuffling undertaken affected about 30 top officers

Notable among them is Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah, who was the Director-General of Welfare has been reshuffled to head of PIPS

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Accra - The acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr, George Akuffo Dampare, has reshuffled the police administration causing a massive shake-up in the system.

According to a report filed by Citinews, the reshuffling undertaken affected about 30 top officers.

The Director-General of Welfare, Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah, who was earlier at CID boss has been reshuffled to head the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS).

COP Tiwaa Addo Danquah, 30 others affected as IGP undertakes massive reshuffling Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Superintendent Alexander Obeng, Head of Education, Research and Training at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), has been made the Director at the Public Relations Department.

The Crime Investigation Department PRO, DSP Juliana Obeng, has been moved to the Accra Regional Police command as PRO.

The Director-General in charge of Police Operations, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno has been moved to Director-General in charge of Administration

Other changes include COP Vincent Redeemer of the Police Professional Standard Bureau (PPSB), who will now be the Director-General in charge of Special Duties.

As and when the full list of the changes is released, YEN.com.gh will make it available.

In a related development, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare began to lead the Ghana Police Service as the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) per earlier instructions from the presidency.

Aside from him, the Deputy Director-General of Prisons (DDGP), Isaac Kofi Egyir, has also assumed office acting as the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service.

51-year-old Dr. Akuffo Dampare now becomes Ghana’s 30th IGP and is the youngest acting IGP to be appointed in the Fourth Republic and the eighth youngest since Ghana gained independence.

Beginning Monday, August 2, 2021, the two new persons took over the mantle at the two-state institutions in acting positions.

James Oppong-Boanuh, the then IGP, handed over the flag of command to Dr. Dampare at a pulling-out ceremony in honor of the outgoing IGP, a lawyer, who served the service for 33 years.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh