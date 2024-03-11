John Kumah's wife, Lilian Kumah, has accused prophet Nigel Gaisie of lying in a prophecy about her husband's death

Lillian Kumah said her husband battled a severe blood-related disease and was receiving treatment in Germany

Following the news of his death, a video emerged online showing Nigel Gaisie prophesying an attack on the deputy finance minister

John Kumah's wife, Lilian Kumah, has questioned the credibility of Nigel Gaisie's prophecy about her husband's death.

According to Lilian Kumah, Gaisie already knew her husband was terminally ill before his December 31 prophecy that has since emerged.

Lilian Kumah told Asaase News her husband had a severe blood illness and accused the prophet of lying about the prophecy.

Gaisie had all her facts about the health of the late deputy finance minister, according to Lilian Kumah.

“Nigel Gaisie was like a brother. He knows my late husband, lawyer John Kumah, personally, one-on-one.”

“...he stood on his altar on 31st December 2023 to lie through his supposed prophesy that a Ghanaian deputy minister will die in the year 2024."

Lilian Kumah has also dismissed claims that her husband was poisoned, saying there was no detection of poisoning throughout medical check-ups in Germany and Ghana.

She told Asaase News she wanted an end to the speculation surrounding her husband’s death.

Lilian Kumah also called on the police to take action against persons like Blessed Godsbrain Smart, aka Captain Smart, who claimed her husband was poisoned. She also described him as wicked and said he needed to be compelled to prove his false claims.

John Kumah died on March 7 at about 12:40 pm at the Suhum Government Hospital.

He was in an ambulance travelling from Ejisu to Accra when he was diverted to the Suhum medical facility because his condition was fast deteriorating.

He left behind a wife and six children.

